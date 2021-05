Stamford 000 000 0 – 0 1 0

Trumbull  001 030 x Р4 7 3

Batteries: T – Mackenzie Bruggeman (W, 11-5) and Cassi Barbato; S – Kim Saunders and Sarah Wargo

Trumbull

Bruggeman allowed only 1 hit and struck out 9

Lianna Weaver was 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs

Jenna Duffy had a double and 2 RBIs.

Stamford

Saunders had the only hit in the 7th inning.