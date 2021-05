Trumbull    000 100 0 Р1 2 2

St. Joseph 040 230 x – 9 11 1

Batteries: Trumbull: Mackenzie Bruggeman (L, 11-6), Becca Sexton (5) and Cassi Barbato; St. Joseph: Lauren Wasikowski (W) and Niamh Dougherty.

Highlights: Trumbull: Jenna Duffy had a double; St. Joseph: Claire Gardella had 3 hits, Dougherty and Coco Bartone had 2 hits apiece. Janelli Pratts had a HR.