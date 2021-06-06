Lasley’s triple lifts Greenwich over Warde in Class LL baseball quarterfinals

GREENWICH — Greenwich’s Cage Lasley has been the right man in the right spot for Greenwich so far in the CIAC Class LL Tournament.

After winning a second-round game over Newtown with a walk-off single, Lasley again found himself at the plate with the game on the line against Warde in the quarterfinals.

Lasley delivered again, lining a triple into the left-centerfield gap with the score tied to send home pinch runner James Babb from first base in the bottom of the sixth inning.

No. 4 Greenwich would tack on two more runs in the sixth, beating No. 5 Warde 5-2 to advance to the Class LL Semifinals.

