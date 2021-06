STAMFORD — The motto for the Westhill baseball team since the postseason began a few weeks ago has been “let’s get one more game together.”

Now the Vikings will be playing in the last game available for them to play in — the CIAC Class LL State Championship.

In a game suspended Tuesday in the second inning due to rain and picked back up Wednesday afternoon, No. 19 Westhill got its bats going early and never let up, beating No. 18 McMahon 13-7 at Cubeta Stadium in the Class LL semifinals.

