NEW CANAAN — Shawna Ferraro admitted she and her New Canaan field hockey teammates were feeling a bit tired after their latest victory.

That can happen when you’re playing your third double-overtime playoff game in 12 days.

Ferraro scored off a pass from Molly Mitchell with 3:02 remaining in a second overtime to give top-seeded New Canaan a 1-0 victory over No. 8 Greenwich in a dramatic Class L quarterfinal game Saturday at Dunning Field.

