NORWALK — Chalk up another win for the underdog Wilton field hockey team.

After playing 80 minutes locked in a scoreless duel, No. 11 Wilton defeated No. 2 Darien 3-2 in a shootout in the CIAC Class L semifinals Tuesday night at Testa Field in Norwalk.

It was the Warriors’ third consecutive playoff win against a higher-seeded team, after they topped No. 6 Staples 1-0, and No. 3 Hall 3-0 in the first two rounds.

