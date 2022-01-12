Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 50, Warde 45

St Joseph 14 4 18 14 – 50

Fairfield Warde 0 11 14 20 – 45

St Joseph: Dennaye Hinds 3 2-3 8, KK Geignetter 0 0-0 0, Kate Rudini 1 1-2 3, Kayleigh Carson 0 4-4 4, Kayla Angrand 1 1-2 3, Erika Stephens 0 2-2 2, Izzy Casucci 7 0-3 14, Kirsten Rodriguez 6 4-7 16, Abby Savoie 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 14-24 50.

Warde: Mia Carusa 1 0-2 2, Peyton Tully 1 0-3 2, Leah Fry 7 0-0 17, Emmie Carley 5 0-0 10, Ryanne Gulbin 3 1-3 8, Georgia Patterson 0 0-0 0, Ally Ortiz 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 1-8 45.

3-pointers: W – Leah Fry 3, Ally Ortiz 2, Ryanne Gulbin.

Highlights: SJ – Dennaye HInds had 11 rebounds and 2 blocks, Kirsten Rodriguez had 8 rebounds and 2 blocks, Izzy Casucci had 8 rebounds and 5 blocks, Kate Rudini had 6 assists and 3 steals.

Records: St. Joseph 4-1 overall, 2-0 FCIAC; Warde 2-3 overall, 1-2 FCIAC.