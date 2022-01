WILTON — In the moments following the Wilton boys basketball team’s latest victory, senior co-captain Kevin Hyzy sent a clear message.

“We’re happy,” Hyzy said, “but we’re not satisfied.”

The Warriors were put to the test on Friday night, trailing at halftime for the first time this season before rallying for a decisive 63-40 win over New Canaan at Zeoli Field House.

Click here for the complete story