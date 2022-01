Wrestling – Trumbull 60, Longmeadow (Mass.) 12

106: Bisher Hiba (T) won by forfeit; 113: Ryan Nero (L) pinned John Kendall, 0:35; 120: Samson Cianfaglione (L) pinned Aaron Bouffard, 0:20; 126: Michael Pogany (T) major dec. Rowan Haber, 13-0; 132: Emmett Fruin (T) pinned Chris Cournoyer, 0:43; 145: Sam Lapham (T) won by forfeit; 152: Hayden Provencal (T) pinned William Cournoyer, 3:53; 160: Warren Little (T) won by forfeit; 170: Patrick Dobbs (T) pinned Emmett Morin, 2:12; 182: Corbin Milne (T) major dec. Tim Pacella, 8-0; 195: Jack Magrath (T) major dec. Anthony Williams-Esteva, 14-2; 220: Lukas Cylwik (T) pinned Jack Beliveau, 0:26; 285: Mike Gianetti (T) won by forfeit.