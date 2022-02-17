Boys Basketball – Trumbull 61, Brien McMahon 50

Trumbull 17 16 9 19 – 61
McMahon 19 7 12 12 – 50
Trumbull: Ben Miller 0 0-0 0, Ray Vicente 6 4-6 20, Sean Racette 5 5-5 17, Aiden Copeland 0 0-0 0, Brandon Fowler 2 2-4 7, Connor Johnston 2 2-5 6, Luca Antonio 3 1-2 8, Owen Bull 0 0-0 0, Brian Elmo 0 0-1 0, Ryan Johnston 0 0-0 0, Will Zaslow 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-23 61.
McMahon: Jaron Miller 3 0-2 6, Grant Matkins 5 1-1 12, Kyle Close 4 0-0 10, Jedhl Frederique 4 2-3 10, Luis Laureano 2 0-0 5, AJ Kidd 1 2-2 4, Jeremy Bynum 1 0-0 3, Christian Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-8 50.
3-pointers: T – Vicente 4, Racette 2, Fowler, Antonio; BM – Close 2, Matkins, Laureano, Bynum.
Highlights: T – Fowler 8 rebounds; Racette 6 rebounds; Johnston 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Antonio 4 assists.