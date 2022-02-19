FCIAC Girls Basketball Quarterfinals – Ludlowe 63, Greenwich 39

Greenwich 5 6 11 17 – 39
Ludlowe 20 16 19 8 – 63
Greenwich: Sophia Sergio 1 1-2 4, Carolyn Frankle 4 2-2 12, Kristin Riggs 4 0-0 10, Kely Martyanor 1 3-4 5, Kayla Anderson 2 0-0 4, Julia Monteiro 1 0-0 2, Zaniya Huggins 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-8 39.
Ludlowe: Rory Kudzy 3 1-2 8, Amelia Keresey 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Sommers 7 2-3 16, Phoebe Shostak 3 0-0 7, Caitlin Finnegan 6 0-0 12, Taylor Mehta 0 0-0 0, Joy Boci 0 0-0 0, Kate Cimador 2 0-0 5, Madison Roman 6 3-6 15. Totals 27 6-11 63.
3-pointers: G – Frankle 2, Riggs 2, Sergio; L – Kudzy, Shostak, Cimador.