RIDGEFIELD — Tyler Betsey is, in the words of coach Ken Smith, “The Guy” for the Windsor boys basketball team.

Well “The Guy” just had a big night on a big stage.

Behind a 25-point effort from Betsey, the Warriors overcame a tremendous rally by Ridgefield and scored a 62-58 victory in the CIAC Division I quarterfinals in front of a packed gym at Ridgefield High on Monday.

