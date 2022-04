East Catholic was the unanimous No. 1 team in the last GameTimeCT Poll of 2021 and eight voters this season think they still belong atop the poll. However, despite getting half as many first-place votes, Westhill is the No. 1 team to begin 2022.

A couple of voters had East Catholic, which will play in Class S this season, further down in their rankings, thus the Eagles are our No. 2 team.

Warde picked up the other three first-place votes and comes in at third.

Click here for the complete story