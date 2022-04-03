Baseball – Ridgefield 9, Fairfield Prep 0

Fairfield Prep 000 000 0 – 0 4 1
Ridgefield 203 400 x – 9 10 1
Prep: Grady Golier (L), Kyle Braudoin (3), Jack Martin (4), Ryan Oshinskie (4) and Jack Arcamone.
Ridgefield: Andrew Castelluccio (W), Ben Cherico (6) and Aidan Stern.
2B – James Aselta (FP), Myles Gythfeldt (R); HR – Matthew Bucciero (R), Aidan Stern (R).
Highlights
Prep: Brayden Mazzoni 2-3, K; Ryan Oshinskie 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K.
Ridgefield: Andrew Castelluccio 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 K, 2 BB, Win; Aidan Stern 2-3 (4), HR, 2 runs, RBI, BB, SB; Matthew Bucciero 3-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Daniel Bucciero 1-2 (4), run, RBI, BB, HBP; Ben Cherico 1-2 (3), 2 RBI, BB, K; 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K; Myles Gythfeldt: 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI.