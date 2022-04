Trumbull 400 040 0 – 8 6 1

Ledyard 100 001 0 – 2 5 3

Pitching

T – Becca Sexton (3-0) and Lia Goldstein

L – Aaliyah Amidon, Maddie Miller (6) and Paige Perkins

Trumbull: Sexton had 9 strikeouts. Goldstein had a HR and 3 RBIs. Julia Telep had a double and 3 RBIs.