Softball – Brookfield 1, New Canaan 0 (8 innings)

Brookfield 000 000 01 – 1 2 0

New Canaan 000 000 00 – 0 2 0

Pitching: B – Jillian Mitchell (W) 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 Ks; NC – Ava Biasotti (L) 8 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 22 Ks.

Hitting: B – Katherine Brooks HR, Jackie Santiago single: NC – Christina Sinatra single, Sarah Buckner single.

Highlights: New Canaan pitcher Ava Biasotti had a perfect game through seven innings. She ended up with what is believed to be a NCHS record 22 strikeouts.

Brookfield third baseman Katherine Brooks led off the top of the eighth with a home run. Pitcher Jillian Mitchell tossed a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.