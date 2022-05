Singles: Alex Guadarrama (S) def. G. Bartolone 6-1, 6-1; Jared Even (S) def. Dylan Lehning 6-0, 6-0; Clint Graham (S) def. Josh Pranger 6-0, 6-0; Staples won No. 4 single by default.

Doubles: Hayden Frey/Holden Dalzell (S) def. Owen Newbauer/Kyle Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; Shreyas Gorre/Mattie Guadarrama (S) def. Mickey Haqui/Max Cartolano 6-0, 6-0; Ari Lerner/Alex Cozzolino (S) def. Jim Siliang/Dominic Brag 6-0, 6-0.