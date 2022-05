NORWALK — The Darien defense contained Wilton in the FCIAC final on Saturday, bent but never allowed the Warriors a lead. The defense helped goalie Cam Weibel to MVP honors. The defense scored one of the game’s biggest goals.

Darien pulled away after Wilton tied the FCIAC boys lacrosse championship early in the fourth quarter to defeat Wilton 12-6 in front of a crowd around 1,500 at McMahon’s Casagrande Field, defending their title and heading into the CIAC tournament as the state’s No. 1 team.

