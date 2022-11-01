Greenwich edges Farmington, New Canaan for CIAC Division I boys golf championship

NEW BRITAIN — Jeff Santilli didn’t keep close tabs on the members of the Greenwich golf team Tuesday afternoon.

“I was talking to an AD (athletic director), ‘If they don’t know by now, then I didn’t do my job the whole season,’ ” Santilli said. “You prepare them for a day like this, just let them go out and play.”

And play the Cardinals did. Three of the golfers shot 73 or better at Stanley Golf Course Tuesday. The Cardinals won the Division I state championship by a single stroke over Farmington.

