Boys Basketball – Ludlowe 64, Maloney 59 (OT)

Maloney 8 13 15 17 6 – 59
Ludlowe 7 14 21 11 11 – 64
Maloney: Tadrique Jones 5 3-3 13, Donte Kelly 3 0-2 8, Allen Lee 1 1-2 3, Mekhi Seth 2 0-0 5, Messiah Abrahante 2 0-0 6, Marquis Ward 10 2-5 24, Blake Benigni 0 0-0 0, Jesus Martell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Valerie 0 0-0 0, Sean Boles 0 0-0 0. Total 23 6-12 59.
Ludlowe: Owen Lay 2 3-3 7, Ryan Torello 2 9-12 13, Tate Mahoney 9 3-4 25, Chris Gervasi 1 3-4 5, Jake Medor 2 0-0 4, Charlie Mahoney 1 4-7 6, Charlie Jones 0 0-0 0, Jamar Medor 1 0-0 2, Dylan Guth 0 2-2 2, Colin Reilly 0 0-0 0, Juan Manuel 0 0-0 0. Total 18 24-32 64.
3-pointers: M – Kelly 2, Abrahante 2, Ward 2; L – T. Mahoney 4.
Fouled Out: M – Ward.