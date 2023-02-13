Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 63, Westhill 22

Westhill 2 9 5 6 – 22

St Joseph 12 25 15 11 – 63

Westhill: Jane Bautista 3 0-0 7, Bella D’Orta 2 0-0 6, Emma Lange 0 0-0 0, Brianna Cepeda 2 0-1 4, Alessia Gerardi 0 0-0 0, Kate Telesca 1 1-1 3, Fatima Gramboute 0 0-0 0, Melissa Dixon 1 0-2 2. Totals 9 1-4 22.

St Joseph: Sarah Donegan 1 0-0 2, Liliana Benanti 3 0-0 6, Lilly Kugit 3 2-2 9, Gigi Gracia 4 1-2 9, Alexandra Davidson 1 0-0 2, Grace Montelli 2 3-4 7, Lauren Brown 1 0-0 2, Erin Donegan 2 0-0 4, Abby Savoie 2 0-0 4, Erin Lovett 5 5-8 13, Maggie Wetmore 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 11-16 63

3-pointers: WH – Bella D’Orta 2, Jane Bautista; SJ – Maggie Wetmore, Lily Kugit.

Highlights: SJ – Erin Lovett had 10 rebounds and 3 blocks; Gigi Gracia had 4 assists and 4 steals; Abby Savoie had 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.