Greenwich: Mikey Brescia 3g, 3a; Colin Zeller 2g, 1a; Brian Collins 1g, 3a; Jimmy Flinn 1g; Dean Kim 1g

Faceoffs: Lane Critchell 18 of 21

Saves: Ilan Amaro 11,

Greenwich trailed 5-2 at halftime but rallied to tie the score 7-7 and force overtime. Collin Zeller scored the game-winning goal with an assist from Mikey Brescia.