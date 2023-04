Singles: Volodymyr Dombrovskyi (G) def. Emerard Charles vs Volodymyr Dombrovskyi 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Hunt (G) def. Arush Rao 6-2, 6-2; Cole Frumin (G) def. Redmond Little 6-3, 6-4; Daniel Lee (G) def. Tommy Caviness vs Daniel Lee 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Harrison Wolfe & Rohan Mittal (G) def. Addison Frey & Wens Bienaime 6-1, 6-2; Bruce Lunder & Alexander Salib (G) def. Ajay Senthil & Thomas Manna 6-0, 6-0; Zachary Toback & Ishan Ambastha (G) def. Japjot Sethi & Theo Beaven 6-0, 6-0.