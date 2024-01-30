Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 59, Ludlowe 44

St Joseph 18 11 13 17 – 59

Ludlowe 7 13 7 16 – 44

St Joseph: Hannah Wells 0 0-0 0, Jackie Davidson 0 0-0 0, Gigi Gracia 4 0-0 11, Francesca Pagano 0 0-0 0, Grace Montelli 5 0-1 11, Lilly Kugit 0 0-0 0, Lily Recupero 0 0-0 0, Erin Donegan 5 0-0 10, Abby Savoie 2 0-0 4, Erin Lovett 5 8-14 18, Maggie Wetmore 2 0-0 5, Mila Harmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-15 59

Ludlowe: Paige Kilbridge 0 1-2 1, Gigi Faucher 0 0-0 0, Lily Gervasi 0 0-0 0, Kate Cimador 9 2-4 23, Addison Guth 0 0-0 0, Phoebe Shostak 2 0-0 4, Hayden McBean 4 4-6 12, Taylor Mehta 2 0-0 4, Angie Tavella 0 0-0 0, Nora Lesizza 0 0-0 0, Katherine Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-12 44

3-pointers: SJ – Gigi Gracia 3, Grace Montelli; L – Kate Cimador 3

Highlights: SJ – Erin Lovett had 11 Rebounds and 3 Steals and 3 Blocks, Maggie Wetmore had 11 Rebounds and 3 Steals, Grace Montelli had 7 Steals and 3 Assists and Abby Savoie had 5 Rebounds 6 assists and 4 Steals.