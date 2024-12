STORMAC 2 0 0 — 2

JBWA 2 1 2 — 5

Goals: S—Berkeley Johnson, Cooper Paul. Assists: S—Paul, Devin Harris. Goalie: S—Alistair Mukhtar (25 saves). Shots: S—28

Highlights—STORMAC played strong in their first game as a co-op, taking a 2-0 lead early. The rest of the way, JBWA held STORMAC scoreless and had more success capitalizing on their opportunities.