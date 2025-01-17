Girls Basketball – Trumbull 47, Bridgeport Central 33

Trumbull 15 12 9 11 – 47
Bridgeport Central 2 12 16 13 – 33
Trumbull: Carley Johnston: 5 0-2 11; Riley Barrett: 0 0-0 0; Kylie Manuel: 1 2-4 4; Grace Seltenreich: 6 1-4 13; Lily Seltenreich: 2 0-0 5; Callie McGillicuddy: 1 4-6 6; Carly Vitola: 0 2-2 2; Abby Gruttadauria: 1 0-2 2; Michaela Diamond: 2 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-20 47
Bridgeport Central: K. Kendrick: 0 0-0 0; I. Alverado: 1 0-0 2; A. Johnston: 4 0-0 10; M. Kendrick: 2 0-0 4; Elle Lawson: 1 0-2 2; A. bonifigaodosantos: 1 0-0 2; Z. Mason: 0 0-0 0; S. Woods: 2 0-0 4; K. Clarke: 4 0-0 9. Totals 15 0-4 33
3-pointers: T – Carley Johnston 1, Lily Seltenreich 1; BC – A. Johnston 2, K. Clarke 1