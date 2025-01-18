Boys Basketball – Bridgeport Central 62, Trumbull 54

Trumbull 13 16 13 12 – 54
Central 13 13 21 15 – 62
Trumbull: Jaden Tuhaise 2 3-4 8, Sean Wilson 11 1-2 28, Alex Roth 0 0-0 0, Ryan Paine 1 1-1 3, Hayder Banner 3 4-4 10, Ryan Lamothe 2 0-1 5. Totals 19 3-4 54
Central: Aneaje Kearny 5 2-2 12, Khrisean Simpson 2 2-2 7, Titus Graham 4 2-4 11, Jayden Cadianna 1 2-4 4, Olivert Henry 2 0-0 4, Mikkel McPherson 5 1-1 13, Gabriel Vargas 3 0-0 8, James Diaz 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 7-11 62
3-pointers: T – Wilson 5, Tuhaise 1, Lamothe 1; BC – McPherson 2, Vargas 2, Simpson 1, Graham 1