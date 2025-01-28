Boys Basketball – Bridgeport Central 56, Wilton 38

Wilton 12 11 9 6 – 38
Central 12 13 15 16 – 56
Wilton: Charles Roy 3 4-4 10, Ryan Luchetta 5 5-9 18, Robert Totten 0 0-0 0, Liam McKiernan 1 1-2 4, Gavin Toohill 1 1-2 3, Sean Kaliski 1 0-0 3, Curtis Jackson 0 0-0 0, Grady Kaliski 0 0-0 0, Henry Soojian 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 11-17 38
Bridgeport Central: Aneaje Kearney 4 3-4 12, Thaddaeus Graham 8 0-0 16, Olivert Henry 5 2-5 13, Mikkel McPherson 3 2-3 8, Robert Youte 1 0-0 3, Yohan Reyes 0 4-4 4. Totals: 21 11-16 56
3 pointers: W – McKiernan 5, Luchetta 1, S. Kaliski 1; BC – Kearney 1, Henry 1, Youte 1