Boys Basketball – Greenwich 53, Danbury 34

Greenwich 11 17 21 4 – 53
Danbury 7 9 13 5 – 34
Greenwich: Guy Germain 2 0-0 4, Matt Maloney 8 3-5 20, Sandro Scott 5 6-8 17, Alex Mrdejila 0 0-0 0, Blake Martin 4 1-2 10, Mason Jones 1 0-0 2, Will McGonegal 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 10-17 53
Danbury: Jermani Almonte 2 0-0 4, Shawn Torpey 3 0-0 9, Khalil Tolliver 3 0-1 6, Trent Fraiser 2 1-3 5, Jansen Flores 2 0-0 4, Elijah Peringer 1 0-2 2, Tony Butler 0 1-2 1, Edwin Dugas 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-8 34
3-pointers: G – Maloney 1, Scott 1, Martin 1; D – Torpey 3