Girls Basketball – Fairfield Ludlowe 44, Trumbull 40

Trumbull 13 8 8 11 – 40
Fairfield Ludlowe 13 5 12 14 – 44
Trumbull: Carley Johnston 3 0-2 7, Riley Barrett 0 0-0 0, Kylie Manuel 1 0-0 3, Grace Seltenreich 3 2-4 8, Lily Seltenreich 2 0-0 6, Callie MCGillicuddy 1 0-0 2, Carly Vitola 2 0-0 4, Abby Gruttadauria 3 0-0 8, Michaela Diamond 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 2-6 40
Fairfield Ludlowe: Lily Gervasi 3 3-7 9, Kate Cimador 5 0-0 11, Hayden McBean 1 0-0 2, Caroline Connor 2 0-0 4, Lauren Santa Barbara 0 0-0 0, Claire Holt 5 1-2 15, Katherine Mitchell 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 4-9 44
3-pointers: T- Carley Johnston 1, Kylie Manuel 1, Lily Seltenreich 2, Abby Gruttadauria 2; FL – Kate Cimador 1, Claire Holt 4, Katherine Mitchell 1