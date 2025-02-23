FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Ridgefield 66, Stamford 56

Stamford 9 17 19 11 – 56
Ridgefield 13 20 15 18 – 66
Stamford: Ryan Connors 5 2-2 15, Lassan Johnson 3 1-2 9, Charlie Guinta 4 0-0 11, Joziah Bennett 2 0-0 4, Damar Taylor 2 0-0 4, Jhamari Atkinson 2 2-2 6, Josiah Steele 0 0-2 0, Jordan Sutton 3 1-2 7. Totals: 21 6-10 56
Ridgefield: Jayson Genova 5 0-0 11, Joseph Humphrey 2 4-4 10, Reed McMurray 0 2-2 2, Peter Szpakowski 5 9-10 19, Jack Winstanley 2 1-2 5, Alexander Hickey 4 6-10, Patrick Foley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 22-28 66
3-pointers: S – Connors 3, Gunita 3, Johnson 2; R – Hickey 3, Humphrey 2, Genova 1