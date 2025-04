Trumbull 111 000 0 – 3 7 0

Pomperaug 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

T: Madison Pippa W (1-1) and Julia Terry.

P: C. Steenburg L and C. Burrus

Trumbull:: Pippa had 13 strikeouts. Kylie Lucia had 2 hits, Brianna Potok and Morgan Marsilius each had a double.

Pomperaug: C. Sartor, K. Bieluch and C. Hennessey  each had a double.