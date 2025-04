Singles: Grayson Meye (W) def. Andrei Orasanu 6-2, 6-3; Leo Capener (W) def. Omar Bestiane 6-1, 6-0; Phineas Wayland (W) def. Josh Hinojosa 6-0, 6-2; Wilton won No. 4 singles via forfeit

Doubles: Zachary Coleman & Hans Greene (W) def. Daryl Jimenez & Peter Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; Wilton won No. 2 and 3 doubles via forfeit;