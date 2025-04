Ludlowe 300 201 3 – 9 10 8

Warde 230 091 x – 15 11 0

Batteries: FL: Luke Stasko (L, 0-1), Jake Palladino (5) and Dylan Davis. FW: Derek Davis, Tommy Galvin (W, 5), Todd Emerick and Jimmy Dobbs.

Highlights: FL – Leo Hood homerun. Brennan Davis two hits and two runs batted in. Chris Wolf two hits and two runs batted in. FW – Jimmy Dobbs with a two-run homerun. Carson Dodder solo homerun. Nick Crosley with two hits and two runs scored.