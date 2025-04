Trumbull 203 101 0 – 7 11 2

Danbury 402 010 3 – 10 8 1

T: Madison Pippa, Harper Delaney 1 (L, 0-1) and Bella Matta

D: Abby O’Dell, Jackie Marks 6 (W) and Chloe Trimandilis

T: Ella Ferris had 3 hits including a double and HR. Julia Terry had 2 hits and Delaney had 8 strikeouts.

D: T’Aira Walters had 3 hits including 2 HR’s, Nataly Jimenez and Trimandilis had 2 hits each.