Greenwich 000 00 – 0 2 1

Trumbull 351 7x – 16 13 0

G: Sophia Blois (L), Hannah Winig 4th and Hailey Deeher.

T: Madison Pippa (W 6-4) and Julia Terry.

G: Cameron Clarck had a double.

T: Kylie Lucia had 2 HR’s. Maren Jones had 2 hits and Pippa had 3 hits and also had 13 strikeouts.