Singles: First two singles matches did not finish; Mohini Rathore (W) def. Daniela Hernandez (S) 6-1, 6-2; Lily Zane (W) def. Amelia Battikha (S) 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Abby Byrnes/Gabby Torres (W) def. Allison Bevavides/Chloe Simner (S) 6-1, 6-2; Courtney Allen/Ashley O’Donnell (W) def. Chloe Last/Julia Berja (S) 6-0, 6-1; Izzy Kriger/Julia Nanos (W) def. Vanessa Amsellem/Daphne Dimitroglou (S) 6-1, 6-1