Singles: Tony Nivelo (BC) def. Omar Bestiane 6-4, 6-2; Jamison Resean (BC) def. Josh Hinojosa 6-2, 6-1; Victor Nascimento (BC) def. Daryl Jimenez 6-1, 6-1; Howayne Gayle (BC) def. Peter Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; Bridgeport Central won all three doubles matches via forfeit.