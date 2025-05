Ridgefield 000 000 0 – 0 6 0

Trumbull 100 101 0 – 12 9 0

R: Caitlin McGratty (L), Sophia Cappiello 6 and Charlotte Raissis.

T: Madison Pippa (W 9-5) and Julia Terry.

R: Madeline Muncy and Piper Keane had 2 hits each.

T: Pippa had 2 hits including a lead off HR’ Kylie Lucia and Ella Ferris had 2 hits each.