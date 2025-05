Darien: 13 runs on 12 hits and 4 errors.

Ludlowe: 7 Runs on 7 hits and 2 errors.

Darien: Claire Willing was the winning pitcher. She had 3 strikeouts. Emma Hamilton had 3 hits, Callie MoCloskey, Lauren Valji and Anne Franczese all had two hits. Lilly Romanowski drove in the go-ahead run.

Ludlowe: Finly Dean had two hits.