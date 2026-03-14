CIAC Division I Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Staples 56, New London 35

New London 11 4 16 4 – 35
Staples 13 10 17 16 – 56
New London: Jayvon Robinson 2 0-0 4, Jamir Hall 6 3-3 18, Kyaire Young 5 0-0 11, Cashiz Zeigler 1 0-0 2, Keyandre Dixon 0 0-0 0, Akai Soria 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-3 35.
Staples: Austin Heyer 5 0-0 10, Mason Tobias 4 1-1 9, Jack Jacob 3 0-1 6, Dhilan Lowman 5 2-4 17, Sam Clachko 5 0-0 12, Henry Veissid 1 0-0 2, Matty Corrigan 0 0-0 0, Drew Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-6 56
3-pointers: NL – Hall 3, Young 1; S – Lowman 5, Clachko 2.
Notes: S – Clachko 12 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Tobias 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists.