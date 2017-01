The Wilton High boys basketball team scored its fourth lopsided win in a row on Tuesday night with a 74-34 victory at Norwalk. The Warriors remain undefeated at 5-0. It was the third time in five games that Wilton's won by 30 points or more. Over their last four games, the Warriors have had an average margin of victory of 28 points. For the season they are averaging 76 points per game. The recipe for success was the [...]