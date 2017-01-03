-
2017 basketball tips off with Westhill vs. Central live on HAN Network
Tip off the new year with the defending FCIAC basketball champion Westhill Vikings as they host the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers today at 7 p.m. on the HAN Network. You can watch the game…
-
Stamford Knights win Paul Kuczo Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament
The Stamford Black Knights had a memorable girls basketball campaign last winter, compiling a 25-2 record and winning both the FCIAC and Class LL championships. They’re off to another big start again this…
-
FCIAC Scholar-Athletes for November, 2016
Katie Gatt, Brien McMahon Katie is a National Honors Society member who has a 4.0 GPA and made High Honor Roll all four years. She has been a four-year member of the girls…
-
Wilton basketball topples Staples to win Holiday Tournament crown
The Wilton Warriors took a 24-point lead in the first half and cruised to an 81-62 win over the Staples Wreckers to win the Staples’ Holiday Tournament championship on Thursday night in Westport.…
-
McMahon tops Norwalk for Holiday Tournament championship (Watch on demand)
The Brien McMahon Senators won a city battle with the Norwalk Bears, 71-46, to capture the Norwalk Holiday Tournament championship Wednesday at NHS. McMahon led 16-15 after one quarter and blew it open…
-
2017 basketball tips off with Westhill vs. Central live on HAN Network
-
Stamford Knights win Paul Kuczo Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament
-
-
Wilton basketball topples Staples to win Holiday Tournament crown
-
McMahon tops Norwalk for Holiday Tournament championship (Watch on demand)
-
June 13, 2016
2016 All-FCIAC Boys Tennis
-
November 25, 2016
Ludlowe lacrosse hosts Sticks for Soldiers Classic on Saturday
-
August 5, 2016
2016 FCIAC Boys Golf Championship slideshow
-
December 13, 2016
FCIAC Scholar-Athletes for October, 2016
-
December 23, 2016
FCIAC teams racked up 14 state championships in the fall
-
December 23, 2016
FCIAC teams racked up 14 state championships in the fall
-
December 23, 2016
FCIAC teams racked up 14 state championships in the fall
-
December 23, 2016
FCIAC teams racked up 14 state championships in the fall
-
December 23, 2016
FCIAC teams racked up 14 state championships in the fall
-
December 23, 2016
FCIAC teams racked up 14 state championships in the fall
-
December 23, 2016
FCIAC teams racked up 14 state championships in the fall
-
March 30, 2016
2016 All-FCIAC Cheerleading
-
December 28, 2016
Watch Norwalk Holiday Basketball Tourney Wednesday on HAN Network
-
March 25, 2016
2016 All-FCIAC Gymnastics
-
March 18, 2016
2016 All-FCIAC Wrestling