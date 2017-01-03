FCIAC
Murph’s Turf: RHS fall sports Best-Of Awards
For the third straight year, Marcie Maguire is the choice as The Ridgefield Press's best female athlete for the fall sports season. - Dave Stewart/HAN Network
In what was arguably the finest fall season in school history, Ridgefield High teams won three conference championships and two state titles and reached three state finals before losing. All that success makes choosing The Press's Best-Of Awards akin to buying potato chips at Costco: There are almost too many choices. But that won't stop us, so here goes. Play: The only goal of the FCIAC girls soccer championship game was a mix of skill, weather [...]
Wed, Jan 04, 2017
Ridgefield Press
Indoor track: Trumbull Eagles excel at Wintergreen Invitational
Trumbull High track teams took home top honors in four events at the Wintergreen Invitational held at Southern Connecticut State University on Friday, Dec. 30, with 13 teams competing. “We also placed many athletes in the top six,” said Trumbull coach Jeff Klein. “Overall we added ten new qualifiers for the FCIAC championship meet as well as seven for the Class LL meet. The boys and girls each had five FCIAC qualifiers while the boys had [...]
Wed, Jan 04, 2017
Trumbull Times
Hamden tips New Canaan girls ice hockey on late goal, 3-2
New Canaan junior co-captain Gianna Bruno skates towards the Hamden net during Tuesday's girls hockey game at the Darien Ice House. — Dave Stewart photo
Although his girls ice hockey team lost a tight, 3-2 game to the Hamden Green Dragons on Tuesday at the Darien Ice House, New Canaan head coach Rich Bulan really only had one thing to be angry about. “I can be mad about losing — I hate losing,” the coach said. “But they've got a great team over there and we gave a great effort. When you play against teams like that, it's going to be [...]
Wed, Jan 04, 2017
New Canaan Advertiser
Boys basketball: Warriors stay red-hot, rout Bears
The Wilton High boys basketball team scored its fourth lopsided win in a row on Tuesday night with a 74-34 victory at Norwalk. The Warriors remain undefeated at 5-0. It was the third time in five games that Wilton's won by 30 points or more. Over their last four games, the Warriors have had an average margin of victory of 28 points. For the season they are averaging 76 points per game. The recipe for success was the [...]
Tue, Jan 03, 2017
Wilton Bulletin
New Canaan boys basketball edges Greenwich for first win
During his four-years as head coach of the Stamford Black Knights, Danny Melzer racked up 51 victories. Now, he's picked up win No. 1 with the New Canaan Rams. Riding a big performance from junior Luke Crawford, as well as double-digit scoring from seniors Tyler Sweeney and Tim Russo, New Canaan edged the Greenwich Cardinals, 50-47, in its home opener Tuesday night at NCHS. The victory was the Rams' first of the season, as they moved to [...]
Tue, Jan 03, 2017
New Canaan Advertiser
Wilton boys basketball rolls past Norwalk
NORWALK — For those who don't know the inner workings of the Wilton High boys basketball team, it might take a team of mathematicians from Yale, Harvard, MIT, Stanford and Cal Tech to figure out the Warriors' substitution patterns this season. Waves of players go on to the court, waves of players come off. Head coach Joel Geriak mixes and matches his lineup seemingly on a whim, but there is a method behind his madness and [...]
Tue, Jan 03, 2017
CT Post


