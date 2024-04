For Darien, 3 Runs on 7 Hits and 3 Errors.

For Trumbell, 0 Runs on 0 Hits and 1 Error.

For Darien, Vivia Knott pitched a no-hitter, striking out 9 with 0 walks. She would have had a perfect game if not for the 3 errors for Darien.

Laren Valji had two hits and scored a run. Malin Medeiros had two hits and Vivian Knott had an RBI double.