State Tournament Schedule: Six FCIAC hoops and hockey teams in the hunt

Monday, March 12

Div. I Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

No. 7 Danbury (21-3) vs. No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield (21-0) at Trumbull HS, 7 p.m.

So far for Danbury

First Round: Bye

Second Round: Defeated No. 10 Trinity Catholic 77-69

So far for NDFF

First Round: Bye

Second Round: Defeated No. 15 Notre Dame-West Haven 70-50

Thursday, March 15

Semifinals: sites and times TBA

Div. II Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

No. 21 Newtown (13-9) at No. 13 Wilton (15-7), 6 p.m.

So far for Newtown

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Ledyard 66-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Pomperaug 66-56

So far for Wilton

First Round: Defeated No. 20 Norwalk 74-53

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Bristol Central 63-56

Note: Both teams won road games in the second round

Wednesday, March 14

Semifinals: sites and times TBA

No. 16 Stamford (15-8) at No. 9 Amity (17-5), 7 p.m.

So far for Stamford

First Round: Defeated No. 17 Naugatuck 65-57

Second Round: Defeated No. 1 Simsbury 45-42

So far for Amity

First Round: Defeated No. 24 Hartford Public 72-55

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Manchester 63-60 (OT)

Note: Both teams won road games in the second round

Wednesday, March 14

Semifinals: sites and times TBA

Tuesday, March 13

Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals at Ingalls Rink, New Haven

No. 1 Staples (14-6-3) vs. No. 5 Eastern CT Eagles (16-3-3), 7:30 p.m.

So far for Staples

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Masuk 6-1

Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 8 Newington co-op 7-3

So far for Eastern CT Eagles

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Redhawks 4-1

Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 4 Sheehan 3-0

Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m.

Div. III Final at Ingalls Rink

Wednesday, March 14

Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals at Ingalls Rink, New Haven

No. 3 Xavier (15-7-0) at No. 2 Greenwich (21-3-0), 5:30 p.m.

So far for Xavier

First Round: Defeated No. 14 West Haven 4-0

Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 6 Hamden 3-1

So far for Greenwich

First Round: Defeated No. 15 St. Joseph 5-0

Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 7 Northwest Catholic 3-0

Saturday, March 17, 2 p.m.

Div. I Final at Ingalls Rink

No. 5 Ridgefield (20-4-0) vs. No. 1 Fairfield Prep (19-2-1), 7:30 p.m.

So far for Ridgefield

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Fairfield 6-0

Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 5 Ridgefield 7-0

So far for Fairfield Prep

First Round: Defeated No. 16 East Catholic 8-0

Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 9 Notre Dame-Fairfield 4-3

Saturday, March 17, 2 p.m.

Div. I Final at Ingalls Rink