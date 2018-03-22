Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Michael Groves, Bridgeport Central

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Michael Groves, Bridgeport Central

Michael Groves graduated from Methodist University in North Carolina in 2013. Worked at Christian Heritage before moving over tor Select Physical Therapy and Bridgeport Central.

He has loved watching the students at Central develop as athletes and watching the many successes they have along the way.

Mike enjoys staying active himself playing pick up basketball throughout the year, as well as softball and volleyball tournaments during the summer. ​​