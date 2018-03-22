Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Sydney Judkins, Fairfield-Ludlowe

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Sydney Judkins, Fairfield-Ludlowe

Sydney Judkins received her Bachelor’s Degree in Athletic Training from Sacred Heart University in May of 2014. Sydney has since been employed by Select Physical Therapy and has been the Athletic Trainer at Fairfield Ludlowe High School for the last 3 years.

Being a former athlete herself, Sydney is passionate about her work as an athletic trainer and truly enjoys being able to help athletes through their injuries both on and off the field.

Additionally, Sydney is a preceptor for the Sacred Heart University Athletic Training Program and enjoys mentoring aspiring students in the field of athletic training. Sydney resides in Easton and in her free time enjoys playing soccer and hiking with her dog Colt.