Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Masayoshi Shoji, Norwalk

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Masayoshi Shoji, Norwalk

Masayoshi Shoji is in his 7th year at Norwalk High School. He is a graduate from Stony Brook University in 2010.

Masa has been part of Innovative & Rehabilitation Physical Therapy since 2010, and is also part of the Sacred Heart Athletic Training Education Program. He loves seeing athletes overcome injuries and succeed in what they are passionate about.

Masa enjoys golf in his spare time.