Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Jordan Napolitano, Stamford

Posted by FCIAC on March 23, 2018 in FCIAC, News ·

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Jordan Napolitano, LAT, ATC- Stamford

Stamford athletic trainer Jordan Napolitano.

Jordan Napolitano has been the Stamford High School athletic trainer for the past seven years.

A lifelong Stamford resident and graduate of Westhill High School, Jordan traded in his purple and gold colors for black and orange in 2011, after graduating from Southern Connecticut State University’s Athletic Training Education Program.

Jordan is an employee of Innovative Health and Rehabilitation, and has focused his continuing education on manual therapy and rehabilitation and training techniques.

Jordan enjoys being part of the Stamford High School community, and assists in teaching taping and wrapping techniques for the sports medicine classes at both Stamford and Westhill high schools.

In his spare time, Jordan plays softball and enjoys the occasional video game.

 

