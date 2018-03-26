Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers —Pete Falla and Salvatore Ferranti, Greenwich

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Pete Falla, ATC/L, ITAT, Greenwich

Peter has been an integral part of the ONS sports medicine team since 1994. His responsibilities have included providing athletic training services to student athletes at Greenwich High School and assisting in patient care at ONS Physical Therapy in Greenwich.

Peter provides community education for youth sports teams, coaches and organizations in the community.

In addition, he volunteers his time coaching youth wrestling and providing AT coverage for the GYFL youth football league in which both of his sons participate.

Peter and his wife Kathleen live in Norwalk with their two boys Drew, age 12, and Colin, age 9. In his spare time, Peter enjoys boating/fishing in L.I. Sound, traveling with his family, or relaxing at the beach during the quiet summer months.

Peter has a BS in Athletic Training/Sports Medicine, Springfield College (Class of 1993), and is a member of the National Athletic Trainer’s Association (NATA), and the Connecticut Athletic Trainer’s Association (CATA). He maintains certifications as an ImPACT Trained Athletic Trainer (ITAT), and in CPR for the Professional Rescuer

Salvatore Ferranti, Jr. MS, ATC, Greenwich

Salvatore joined Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists and the Greenwich High School Sports Medicine Staff in August, 2017. He returns to the Northeast having spent the last two years in Florida at Barry University as a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer.

While at Barry, Sal was responsible for Men’s Soccer, Women’s Basketball, Rowing, and Baseball.

He also maintains certifications as Lifeguard, CPR, Orthopedic Tech. His favorite part of the profession is seeing athletes come full circle following long term rehabilitation from injury.