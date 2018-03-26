Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Peggy Feldt, Trinity Catholic

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Peggy Feldt, MS, ATC, LAT, Trinity Catholic

Peggy is in her 14th year as the athletic trainer for Trinity Catholic High School in Stamford, and is in her second year with Innovative Health and Rehabilitation.

Peggy is a graduate of Sacred Heart University, where she received her BS in Human Movement and Sport Science and was a member of the women’s soccer team. She received her MS in Human Performance from Southern Connecticut State University.

She is a member of the National Athletic Trainer’s Association, as well as, a Red Cross CPR and First Aid instructor.

Having been a high school and college athlete herself, Peggy knows no athlete wants to miss time due to injury. But, when it happens, she strives to help them return to the field and the sports they love to play.

In her spare time, Peggy enjoys being active, movies, reading, and spending time with family and friends.